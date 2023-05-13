There are a small number of musical artists whose records I will buy “sight unseen,” or, “sound unheard.”



Suzanne Vega is one of them. Her lyrical and melodic genius sits on a higher plane than most. She has the divine in her.



I won her album Solitude Standing on a radio call-in contest at WOKW in Cortland, New York, in 1987. That was the record contain…