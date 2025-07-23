Much too late for goodbyes
I was thinking about old appliances today, how durable they were. You could buy just about anything with a Kenmore label on it, say, and it would work for decades. The vacuum, the washer, the dryer, the refrigerator.
It’s all gone today, that quality. You can buy any appliance under the sun, but nearly all of them will be made of cheap plastic, they’ll b…
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