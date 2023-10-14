Mrs. Inventosh
Mrs. Inventosh was my fifth grade teacher; she was responsible for teaching us about the Holocaust and the recent history of European Jewry. It was a heavy unit in our class--hard to take.
Mrs. Inventosh's parents had died in the Holocaust. We didn't just get the gruesome documentary evidence of the camps (oh, we did get that), but we got her family sto…
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