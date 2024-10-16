Mr. Slocum's Pronunciation Finishing School
class is in session
While placing my morning alum and lemon juice in my mouth, I decided to give a mini lesson in proper pronunciation.
Boys and girls, ladies and gentlemen, especially those of you under 40: you are saying everything wrong all the time. I call it the Great Millennial Slop: a drift toward pronouncing words in the way that is either flatly wrong, or by mimi…
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