Mothers are the reason girls are dressing like sluts
The prosti-tot look is 100 percent the responsibility of mothers, the ones buying clothes for their children.
Mothers-women-have been, and are, dressing their girl children like prostitutes. That is why there is a market for slut-wear for 8 year olds. That’s why you see toddler onesies with “juicy” on the butt. That’s why you can’t find a shirt that cov…
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