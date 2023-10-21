Most important episode of Disaffected yet
Saturday, Oct 21, 8 pm US Eastern on Rumble
This is one of the most important shows we've done–we're revealing the identity of the man the city of Burlington, Vermont, is trying to prosecute because he puts up messages aimed at protecting children and women from the transgender machine. Retired Burlington school teacher Bill Oetjen joins us with his lawyer Sandy Baird to reveal that the city has …
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