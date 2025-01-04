Morning fire
or How to Be an Aging Homosexual Antiquarian
Until this past year when I moved into my house in the country, I’ve lived in apartments and houses with “instant heat.” Almost every place I’ve lived in had a natural-gas-fired forced air furnace. When you want it warmer, you bump the thermostat, and hot air comes out almost instantly. When you get up in the morning, you stand over a register to get to…
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