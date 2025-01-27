PREMIERING AT 11:15 PM EASTERN TIME SUNDAY, JAN 26

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Episode 207, January 26, 2025

-There's a straight line from the witch trials of Salem to the modern "trans kid" phenomenon. Come with us to take a ride from 1692 through the Satanic Panic of the 80s, with the final stop at modern kiddie 'gender clinics.'

-Shrew Brigade–shriek…