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PREMIERING AT 11:15 PM EASTERN TIME SUNDAY, JAN 26
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Episode 207, January 26, 2025
-There's a straight line from the witch trials of Salem to the modern "trans kid" phenomenon. Come with us to take a ride from 1692 through the Satanic Panic of the 80s, with the final stop at modern kiddie 'gender clinics.'
-Shrew Brigade–shriek…
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