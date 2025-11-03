More weight: push that thumb down harder
It’s going to be generations, if ever, before we’re able to talk about the relations between the sexes in a sane way. More than 100 years of feminist indoctrination have seeped into the smallest crevices of the social fabric, sucked up like a saturated wick. There isn’t a single fiber that isn’t impregnated with it.
Including among non-liberals, conserv…
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