Montpelier is Fake and Gay
I live outside this tiny capital of 8,000 people. Thank God I live on a dirt road in the country 2.5 miles outside it, because it’s just a tiny Marxo-Feminist hellhole.
There is literally nothing real about that town. It’s a quasi-abandoned movie set of French Second Empire and Queen Anne Victorians alongside a Beaux Arts Carnegie library, and beautiful…
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