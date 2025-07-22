Mommie Issues
the origin story
There are almost 5,000 people signed up to read Disaffected here on Substack (no, they’re not nearly all paying, so don’t get jealous:). Some of you have been following my work with Kevin Hurley on the weekly “TV” show since the beginning. Thank you to all of you.
Many of you have come along more recently. You may not know what, specifically, prompted K…
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