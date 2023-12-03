Modern taboos and social media
Comments are deliberately turned off. Why? I intend to have my say about a few things and I am not willing to risk the passive aggression, taunting, and insult that these topics bring out in people. If, among my readers, there are people who have been waiting for the opportunity to take a dig instead of considering my point of view for its own sake, I d…
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