Missing cat, missing people
It’s been a day and a half since my tabby cat Mina went missing. I suspect she got out the open door I had left open walking in and out grilling meat at night. Since she’s terrified of outdoors, I didn’t suspect this.
When she’s gone missing before, she was under a porch for a whole day. My porch. This is a cat who will not come to my voice, and will n…
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