Misogyny? Please.
our real problem is female entitlement
Fresh off the press at The Blaze. Here’s a preview.
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With sensitive subjects, I believe it’s best to be direct, so let’s rip the Band-Aid off: This article is about female narcissism.
It’s not about men’s faults; …
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