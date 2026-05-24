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Disaffected Newsletter

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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
5h

I am so sorry that you lost your beloved shredder. Cats are my power animal too. They offer such comfort. I call cats luxury animals because they such quality animals. I have two myself. My thoughts are with you in your time of loss.

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ellenwuzhere's avatar
ellenwuzhere
5h

Oh, this will be interesting!

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