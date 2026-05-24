Miso Traumatized
Episode 275, May 24, 2026
Guest host Scott Williams fills in for Josh starting at 10 PM. Note it carefully: 10 pm US Eastern. One hour later than usual.
You’ll like Scott’s tales of a crazy cluster B Korean mother.
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Josh will be back next week.
REMEMBER-10 pm this week!
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I am so sorry that you lost your beloved shredder. Cats are my power animal too. They offer such comfort. I call cats luxury animals because they such quality animals. I have two myself. My thoughts are with you in your time of loss.
Oh, this will be interesting!