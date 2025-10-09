Picture it: Montpelier, Vermont, a country road. A modest ranch house. A superannuated homosexual slithers out of bed at 6:45 to feed his one remaining feline friend, Shredder. Also to go pee.

As he pads to the cupboard for Fancy Feast, a tabby joins him walking alongside, tail in the air AS IF NOTHING WERE ABNORMAL AND NOTHING HAPPENED.