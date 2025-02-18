Mina does "the thing"
Remember my sentimental post about my cat Mina who went missing in the wall for 24 hours?
This is your palate cleanser. You will see what a sweet little baby she is and why I worry so much for her.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kitty is very…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.