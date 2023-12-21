Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and thank YOU
Hello everyone,
Posting will be light to variable (mostly light) up through the end of the year as I go home to family for the holidays. My first stop will be at Kevin’s house in upstate New York, which is always a treat. We’ll be cooking up a lighter Christmas episode for you.
For those of you who don’t know, Disaffected is not just this Substack, but a…
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