Mental bric-a-brac
1. Though I don't believe in the supernatural, ghost stories scare the hell out of me at night. There's an attraction/terror. I tease myself with them, then get scared and angry that I scared myself.
What's underneath this? What am I truly afraid of? I don't know.
2. "Both sides are just as bad" has been disturbing me a lot, lately. I'm watching non-woke …
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