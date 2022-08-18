Men and Women Have Different Discursive Styles
I think I’ve found a reason for why I clash with some types of women online.
They may be expecting me to relate or write in a female-typical way, with female-typical values, and they get disappointed or upset when I don't.
This may be because, like many gay men, I have some female-typical traits and mannerisms, but I still retain a pretty sex-typical ap…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.