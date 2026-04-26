Paid subscribers can join me for a meet-up on our Discord server tomorrow, Sunday, April 26, at 1 pm US Eastern.

We’ll be talking about the latest assassination attempt against President Trump in a venue much better suited to it than social media, where everyone is already losing their minds. It’s a good idea to take a hard rein on one’s emotions in the immediate aftermath, and to avoid committing to (and typing out on social media) any particular view beyond obvious horror. Information is not reliable or stable, and emotions hijack our intellects. That’s what I’m telling myself tonight.

It’s a video meetup, and I’ll be inviting people to join me for conversation, and I’ll take audience questions and comments.

If you’re a paid subscriber already and haven’t joined our Discord, I put a link to join it behind the paywall on this post.

Talk to you soon.

-Josh