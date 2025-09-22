Manson Family Values
Episode 241, September 21, 2025
Watch on Rumble
Watch on Youtube
-The Cuck Right won't defend its own interests and shushes bold conservatives. We're not going to fight the left with our hands tied.
-Bloodthirsty leftists celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder on social media are crying (literally) about being fired from their jobs. Come watch some nurses get kicked out of hospitals and more!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.