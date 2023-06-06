Manderley, again
‘Last night, I dreamt I went to Manderley again,’ says the second Mrs. DeWinter in the first line of Rebecca.
I’ve been going to Manderley often these past weeks. When I lie down at night I listen to a chapter of Rebecca. When I nap I do the same. When I need to disconnect and zone out, I think of Manderley while I wash the dishes. It’s an automatic task…
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