MAN UP
Episode 236, August 17, 2025
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
V-The state of being male is so universally loathed in the West, and almost no one will say it. We're going to say it tonight. Being a man, and being masculine, is not original sin.
-Updates on the Cincinnati be…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.