Making sourdough easy
Learn from my mistakes
You guys know I like old shit. Old appliances, old cars, old people like me (and a lot of you).
Well, I like old methods, too, and not just out of romance. Turns out that most old—ancient really—ways of preparing food are objectively better. Better quality, and better for your health.
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