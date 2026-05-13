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Disaffected Newsletter

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Jon Midget's avatar
Jon Midget
4h

Here in Utah, people are worried about the current and future well-being of the Great Salt Lake. There are a lot of reasons.

Anyway, I read today that President Trump put a request for some funding for programs to try to keep the lake healthy. It's just a minor part in his absurdly huge total budget requests.

Anyway, the environmentalist groups are, of course, having a bit of a melt-down -- how can they possibly work with Trump and MAGA fascism (these terms were in the article)? How can they be happy about federal money for their cause when MAGA is literally trying to destroy democracy and murder billions?

Like you said, you can't even talk to these kind people.

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Jeannie Gold's avatar
Jeannie Gold
4h

Show me on the doll where “The MAGA” touched you.

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2 replies by Josh Slocum
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