The left is child-brained, and they have a child-brained reaction to conservative ideas and conservative people.

Have you noticed how they’ve personified, almost anthropomorphized, “MAGA”? After seeing this for years, it finally gelled for me today. That is what’s happening to adults on the left. They are, quite literally, being children and having a child’s emotional reaction to the big scary world.

It’s not “like a child,” it is, literally and itself, being a mental child. This is a four-year-old’s nightmare fantasy, it doesn’t “just look suspiciously like one.”

This is true emotional age regression. Contemplate the fact that one accurate way to describe a Cluster B personality disorder (borderline/narcissistic) is “emotional arrested development at the toddler stage.” That’s what’s happening with millions on the left, including those who are not otherwise diagnosable as having a personality disorder. These millions are functionally and contextually personality disordered, and they’re doing the exact same age regression we see in the tantrums and emotional outbursts thrown by adults with borderline personality.

They speak as if there’s a monster, a cryptid, called “The MAGA.” They act as if there’s an entity with a consciousness called “The MAGA” that is responsible for all the bad-horrible-monster-things that happen in the world:

“Is MAGA behind this?”

“I knew MAGA would do this!”

“MAGA has to be stopped or we’ll lose our democracy!”

“The MAGA” is a fully personified mythical being who represents fundamental evil. The MAGA is, literally, the monster under your bed or in your closet. The MAGA is the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The MAGA is a Pennywise the clown waiting under sewer grates.

It rocked me back this morning when I fully realized this for the first time.

“I’m actually dealing with a child’s negotiation with a nightmare figure. That’s really what’s happening. My God. There’s no talking to this. No person, no doctor, no loved one, can make an inch of progress. These people are actually disconnected from reality the way a toddler waking up from night terrors is out of touch with the real world.”

And then contemplate what they’ve made out of a phrase that could not be more beneficent, reasonable, normal, and positive: Make America Great Again.

One wants to ask, “Is ‘The MAGA’ in the room with us now?”