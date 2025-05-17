Lovin' from the oven-beep beep!
ode to commercial jingles
Come wallow in nostalgia with me? Be sure to read all the way to the end—I’ve got a commercial you’re going to remember and choke to death laughing about. I’m lucky I’m here writing to you because I was gasping for breath last night watching it and thinking I should leave a message with the undertaker’s answering service for a deathness check this morni…
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