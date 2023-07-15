"Look What You Made Me Do"
Theresa wore her hair like Alice the housekeeper on the Brady Bunch, the only difference was her horn-rimmed glasses. Like Alice, Theresa wore sensible double-knit polyester that stood up to many washings and dripped dry.
She was my grandmother’s card-playing girlfriend who lived halfway between our apartment in Fullerton, California, and my grandmother…
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