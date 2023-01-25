Lol that's so hard lol
At 48, I finally understand why older people complained about the declining skillfulness of the younger generations.
That means I also understand, frustratingly, that what I’m about to write will be dismissed as merely and only a “cranky old man yelling at the clouds.”
Older people never have a point, you see. They’re dumb. Not only are they dumb, but t…
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