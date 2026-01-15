Livestream Thursday: On the ground in Minnesota
6 pm Eastern, Thursday, January 15, RUMBLE ONLY
Join us on RUMBLE exclusively today at 6 pm Eastern (Thursday, Jan 15, 2026) to chat with Tasha Rose-Hagee, Josh’s friend in the twin cities. We’ll talk about what it looks like for real families in the twin cities like Tasha’s as Minnesota loses its mind and tries to tear cops and ICE agents apart.
Like Josh, Tasha is a former leftist liberal who went…
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