LIVESTREAM Thursday, Feb 19, 6 pm Eastern
Join us for Disaffected: Leftovers live, coming up at 6 pm Thursday, Feb 19.
This week I’d like to take your questions in the chat as they come in, and respond to your comments about what’s going on in the world.
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