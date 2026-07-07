Livestream is back! Weds, July 8, 3 pm Eastern
The big family move is over and I’m back in the saddle for the livestream.
Join me and guest Aimee Terese for a conversation about the narcissistic, Cluster B takeover of our society. Aimee sees the same narcissistic, manipulative behavior in society that she experienced as a child in the home; the thesis of Disaffected. She also sees the way women and feminized men camouflage their abusive manipulations behind feminine tactics like plausible deniability and tears.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Join us in the live chat! You may also ask Aimee about her sassy Rhoda-style headwrap.
What: Disaffected Livestream with live chat and guest Aimee Terese
When: Wednesday, July 8, 3 pm US Eastern
Where: Any of these platforms
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can't wait
Hi Josh
Just wanting your opinion, are you interested in discussing cluster B behavior within the Bicycle community and advocacy groups in New Zealand, they are now facing push back and hatred from the community which includes parents/families who have disabled partners who live in homes where they once have disability parking or mobility space, at one council meeting where one of my friends attended, the Bicycle advocacy groups turned up and asked elected councilors to remove disability parking/mobility space and replace it with a bike lane so they can 'ride their bikes at any time' and in some areas such as Wellington, Auckland and etc. It's now having a effect on people who need mobility/disability parking close to their homes
What is getting more funnier is that these bicycle community and advocacy groups are now trying appropriate disabilities such as Autism as a getaway card for their bad behavior and refusal to take accountability. It also adds to Autism being hijacked
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/community/682852/woman-forced-to-park-across-bike-lane-so-disabled-husband-can-get-into-home
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/community/684515/tradie-charging-up-to-30-percent-more-for-clients-on-streets-with-no-parking
Regards
D