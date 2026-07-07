The big family move is over and I’m back in the saddle for the livestream.

Join me and guest Aimee Terese for a conversation about the narcissistic, Cluster B takeover of our society. Aimee sees the same narcissistic, manipulative behavior in society that she experienced as a child in the home; the thesis of Disaffected. She also sees the way women and feminized men camouflage their abusive manipulations behind feminine tactics like plausible deniability and tears.

Join us in the live chat! You may also ask Aimee about her sassy Rhoda-style headwrap.

What: Disaffected Livestream with live chat and guest Aimee Terese

When: Wednesday, July 8, 3 pm US Eastern

Where: Any of these platforms

Youtube

Rumble

Twitter/X