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Nancy Muldoon's avatar
Nancy Muldoon
11h

Can't wait

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D491234's avatar
D491234
3h

Hi Josh

Just wanting your opinion, are you interested in discussing cluster B behavior within the Bicycle community and advocacy groups in New Zealand, they are now facing push back and hatred from the community which includes parents/families who have disabled partners who live in homes where they once have disability parking or mobility space, at one council meeting where one of my friends attended, the Bicycle advocacy groups turned up and asked elected councilors to remove disability parking/mobility space and replace it with a bike lane so they can 'ride their bikes at any time' and in some areas such as Wellington, Auckland and etc. It's now having a effect on people who need mobility/disability parking close to their homes

What is getting more funnier is that these bicycle community and advocacy groups are now trying appropriate disabilities such as Autism as a getaway card for their bad behavior and refusal to take accountability. It also adds to Autism being hijacked

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/community/682852/woman-forced-to-park-across-bike-lane-so-disabled-husband-can-get-into-home

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/community/684515/tradie-charging-up-to-30-percent-more-for-clients-on-streets-with-no-parking

Regards

D

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