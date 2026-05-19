Live tonight! Tues, 5.19.26
Join the incomparable Mike Harlow, Keri Smith, friend Sage501, and me, for a livestream on Tuesday, May 19, at 8 pm US Eastern.
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We’ll be on Mike’s “MIKEroaggressed,” but I promise to MACROaggress-maxx.
See ya there!
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.