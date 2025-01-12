LIVE TONIGHT: Disaffected
We’re going live, actually live, tonight between 9 and 10 pm Eastern. The ambiguity is because this is the first night from the newly built studio, which we’re going to show you instead of sticking me in front of the video screen like normal.
This show goes *hard* on what’s happening in Los Angeles, in California, and in America. Get ready for fire and …
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