LIVE: Disaffected streaming Thursday, Mar 26, 6 pm Eastern
Guest: Psychotherapist Soad Tabrizi
Psychotherapist Soad Tabrizi joins us to talk about:
-Is homosexuality just a trauma response? Yes, we're doing it again
-Why "trans" is really just Borderline Personality Disorder. We've got a hell of a courtroom cam video for this one!
Live at 6 pm Eastern on:
Youtube
Rumble
Twitter/X
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