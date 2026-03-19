LIVE! Cluster B Bedlam
5 pm Eastern
Today’s livestream on the Disaffected channels will be hosted by Ryan Rogers on his channel (links below). I’ll be joining Ryan, Jake Freeman, and Soad Tabrizi, all professional counselors, to talk about our Cluster B society.
Where?: This is happening on Ryan Rogers’ livestream, but we’re going to try to stream it Disaffected’s Youtube/Rumble/Twitter…
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