Little Shitty House on the Prairie
Update: The water is back on. Plumber Mark Fournier is a god, and ran out here when he was tight to teach a class to save the day. Temporary solution right now has the missing 120 main leg into the house back on.
The pole outside my house has the mains and meters. One was from 1960. When Mark opened it up, he found rain and snow had corroded the 120 mai…
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