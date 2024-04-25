Like fighting through molasses
the emotional swamp
We have privileged feelings and emotions to such a degree in this society that it is now difficult or impossible for people to separate how they feel about something from the bare fact of something.
It’s not just stupid people, or narcissistic people. It’s normal, smart, stable adults too.
Often, trying to discuss a legal fact as distinct from how peopl…
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