Let's end our "feelings era"
Even the title I chose is a little too wimpy for the argument I’m going to make. Let me recast it.
Cut the crap and talk like a normal adult.
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“I feel like. . .”
“In my view. . . “
“For me, in my opinion. . .”
Almos…
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