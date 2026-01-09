Leftovers Live-Friday, Jan 9, 6 pm Eastern
with Josh and Jessanne
Happy new year, everyone!
Join me and my sister Jessanne for a livestream tonight, Friday, Jan 9, 2026, on RUMBLE ONLY. We’ll be talking about insane female legislators who vandalize the Declaration of Independence, “Non-custodial moms,” and various things that have just royally ticked off Jessanne.
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