Episode 282, July 12, 2026

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-Should you go “no-contact” with your abusive family members? Since anti-conservative woke people have been cutting off their parents simply because the parents are conservative, “going no-contact” has come under criticism. But when you’re dealing with an abuser, it could save your health and life.

-Friend of the show Sherry joins us to talk about being raised by a psychopathic mother amid poverty and drugs. Find out why she went no-contact, and why it’s OK for Christians to sever ties with abusive parents.

-Madonna looks like a cast extra from the Walking Dead. Why are we still making narcissistic, plastic celebrities filthy rich? A reflection on why damaged people fall in love with damaged stars.

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