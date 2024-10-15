Language as anesthetic
We Americans have a problem that affects all of us regardless of where we are on the political spectrum. That problem is that we are very susceptible to “branding.” This might be a company changing its name, it might be a popular catchphrase or slogan put out by a think tank or a political party.
When I say we’re susceptible, what I mean is that we tend…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.