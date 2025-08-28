Just leave it alone
for pete's sake
I swear to God people learn nothing. You teach the same basic safety lessons over, and over, and over, and no one pays any mind. Then they get all “omg I di-int know this would happen and it’s so unfair and why are there dead people walking around my basement and. . .”
Because YOU thought the rules didn’t apply to you, sweetie. You were all “omg i’m so G…
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