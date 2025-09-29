"Josh, you need to forgive your mother"
Comments are off because too many people have been unwilling or unable to understand what I’m saying and to engage with my thoughts on the topic of “forgiveness.” The pushback has left me feeling provoked; it’s much better to keep this essay a one-way communication. Thank you to everyone who reads it, and especially to those who pay me for the work.
I w…
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