Join us for Leftovers Live!
Hey! We’re launching our first regular (weekly) livestream today. It’s on Rumble ONLY. We’ll be actually live, and we want to interact with you, so join us in the live chat.
This is a shakedown cruise, and there will be tech problems that you’ll see right along with us. It’s gonna be messy fun.
If you want your chat message read “on air,” throw us a few…
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