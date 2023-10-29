I've always relied on the kindness of strangers
I’m going to reproduce here a short bit of writing I put on Twitter. It relates to what I said on last night’s Disaffected.
This may resonate for those who were emotionally abused by their parents when they were children. I said something on the show last night, but it took a night's sleep to consolidate my thoughts.
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