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Barbara Wegner's avatar
Barbara Wegner
3h

I hate how men have changed themselves to fit in with these crazy feminists... from a sane woman's perspective, the men who enforce good boundaries are the desirable men.

It would behoove everyone to be authentic and enforce good boundaries because changing yourself will repel people who want the real, authentic you and then you're left with people who like the fake you, which is not great either.

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Kyle MacDougall's avatar
Kyle MacDougall
2hEdited

I had a similar awakening about feminism and my "duty" to women, starting about ten years ago. Less than a year ago, I had Part Two of my awakening.

I haven't gone no-contact with my narcissistic mother, but I have minimal contact with her, and I don't tell her very many details about my life. I was on the phone with her, and she made a series of "requests" or suggestions to me, asking me to do things like go to the doctor for a routine physical. Things that sounded innocent enough. It was a forty-five-minute phone call, but it felt like three hours. It felt like a hostage negotiation rather than a normal conversation. My mom was very polite and sweet when she was making her requests to me, because she had learned that if she behaved aggressively, I would hang up on her. Her politeness and sweetness were not genuine...it was all just an act, designed to slip past my defenses.

I should have just said no when she made her requests. Instead I dialogued with her about them for far too long, and I ended the call with some sort of halfhearted promise about "maybe" following through on them. The rest of the day, I was kicking myself for being so stupid and falling for her traps. I should have known better after dealing with her so many times in the past. Her "suggestions" were not truly suggestions...they were demands disguised as suggestions. If someone is TRULY making a suggestion, they will take no for an answer. If someone is making a DEMAND, they will not take no for an answer. My mom wouldn't take no for an answer (and she never has in her entire life).

Her suggestions were not primarily about concern for my well-being...it was all about control. Everything for her has always been about control. The reason I entertained this dialogue with her--when I shouldn't have--was because her requests sounded innocent, and they sounded like they were "for my own good". They weren't anything crazy or bizarre. That's why my defenses were down. And she was sweet and polite...that was the other reason why I didn't put my foot down and cut her off. I thought I was being reasonable. I didn't want to be UN-reasonable with her. She was counting on that.

Later that day, I had a mini-epiphany. It didn't matter if her requests were "innocent" or not. It didn't matter if they were "for my own good" or not. It didn't matter how sweet or polite she was. The only thing that mattered was the reasons and the strategy behind those requests. She was trying to get control over me. That was the only thing that really mattered in this situation. If I said yes, her requests would escalate in the future.

When she texted me a week later to ask if I had done the things she asked me to, I had learned my lesson. I texted back: "No, I haven't done those things, and I don't intend to. I should have said this last week, but I'm saying it now. I’m an adult man…I run my own life.”

Men, if the women in your life with Cluster B traits express innocent-sounding "concern" about you, don't fall for it. Don't let them meddle in your affairs. Don't let them get their hooks into you. Be your own man. Act like a man. There's nothing wrong with taking suggestions or advice from other people, but the suggestions need to be GENUINE.

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