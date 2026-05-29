It was 2014. That year, I bought a second house that I could not afford in order to give my mother an affordable place to live. It was a terrible mistake made when I was a man who did not understand the reality of who my mother was, and how I had been abused and mentally conditioned by her my entire life.

Today, I know. My mother has borderline and narcissistic personality disorders. That is why I had spent years paying off her back rent, begging landlords not to evict her, running interference for her with creditors. My mother was poor because she was lazy and irresponsible. She was able to continue this because, trained from childhood as my mother’s servant, surrogate husband, and savior, I believed it was my moral duty to sacrifice for her.

It has been 10 years since I’ve spoken to her, and I will never do so again. She is functionally dead to me.

We were standing in the kitchen of the upstairs apartment. My handyman who was helping refurbish the property was coming in and out finishing up odds and ends. “Paul” is a working class redneck, the proverbial rough-around-the-edges guy with a heart of gold. He has very little filter on his mouth as many of his type do, but that has nothing to do with the decent, helpful person he is. Paul’s work renovating this foreclosed-on house I bought was what gave my mother a clean, equipped apartment to live in for half the going market rate.

Paul made some off-color joke at me involving women. I don’t remember what it was. I do remember that it was the kind of working class bar humor that was common in many places in the 70s and 80s, especially for working class people like my family. It was the kind of bawdy male humor about women and sex that would get a man affectionately bopped on the nose by his wife or the women at the bar, who would laugh along and serve back a joke about his small dick.

That is to say, it was the kind of joke that was considered normal, if low class, banter forever until it became the kind of joke that women scream is “misogyny!”

We’ll pick the story back up shortly.

I used to be a simpering man. A leftist male feminist. A servant for my mother, and an emotional doormat for most of my female “friends.” I mean it when I said I was raised this way from birth; I thought it was normal. My deep fear was that I was actually born bad, because I was born male. My mother made sure that all men who had contact with our family growing up were violent or irresponsible, and she made sure to use that to excuse her unforgivably bad choices in men and in what her children were exposed to by those choices.

Too many men today think this is normal. What used to happen only in homes with a personality disordered mother like mine now happens everywhere, at every level of culture. Women can utter the word “misogyny” any time they like, and respectable, “normal” society will succor her. Society will often go further and punish, shun, de-bank, or make unemployable the man she has accused, whether he did anything punishment-worthy or not.

That day in 2014 happened before I had my “great awakening” about the fact of my mother’s personality disorder. That awakening turned into a much bigger realignment of my cultural, political, and moral priorities. It was the catalyst that changed my mind from leftist liberal to conservative over a period of years.

But I was beginning to get clues. I had not lived near my mother since the age of 12 when I was insitutionalized in a juvenile delinquent boys’ home. After escaping as an emancipated minor at 16, I lived on my own, far away from my mother, until I brought her back into my life (into my own house) at age 39.

Those decades of distance did two things that contradicted each other:

a. They allowed me to “forget” the abuse and rewrite in in my mind as “not so bad” so that I could live out my fantasy of living together as a loving family.

b. Being away from my mother for so long made her usual behaviors—fake victimhood, false accusations, reversing the truth, screaming and calling names—seem foreign to me for the first time in my life. I had lived around enough normal people for long enough to now be able to notice how insane and disordered my mother’s behavior had always been.

Let’s pick it back up. When Paul made that off-color joke, my mother put on a face of aggrieved horror. She shouted that she was a woman, and as a woman, she was offended. She didn’t quite lose her shit all the way, but it was squirmingly uncomfortable. I knew she was expecting me to immediately chastise Paul in front of her, and I didn’t do that (that was the first time in my life that I didn’t perform white knight for my mother).

When he left, the rage came out. She screamed at me. “How could you let that man say such a misogynistic thing about me! I’m a woman and that’s about people like me! How DARE YOU NOT DEFEND ME!”

I cowered. My heart was racing and my stomach was in knots. If you are a man who has not been raised by a truly abusive woman from childhood, you may have a hard time understanding that feeling. It seems strange to be that deeply, mortally afraid of your mother’s judgment, I know. But I was, and it was deep fear. It wasn’t just a fear of “she’ll be unpleasant if I don’t give in.” It was a fear that my lack of defending my mother in that moment meant that I was bad and corrupt on a fundamental soul level, because I was male, just as my mother had said since I was old enough to have memories.

So I apologized. I said I had failed in my duty. I told my mother how very sorry I was. It was pathetic, but it needed to happen. I needed to have my nose rubbed in it, and I had to witness my own complicity in my degradation in order to learn some lessons. I didn’t learn them all that day, but the memory of that interaction stayed with me (obviously since I’m telling you about it).

Over the next few years, my mother’s behavior became psychotic. I mean that clinically and literally, as defined by professionals—I am not using “psychotic” as a metaphor or an intensifier for rhetorical effect. She threatened to put a hole in her disabled husband’s head and bragged about it. She threw heavy skillets at him so hard she put a hole in the drywall (and then laughingly bragged about it to my sister as an example of women “not taking men’s shit” anymore).

She became paranoid and insisted that strange people were “driving up the road” and that she needed motion detector lights and security and all sorts of things “just to be safe.” In reality, what my mother wanted was to see my running at her every command, spending money at her direction, and centering her emotional thunderstorms in my life to the exclusion of my own needs.

For those interested in more detail there are several episodes of my weekly show, Disaffected, that tell the story:

Mommie Issues

Over The Borderline Part I

Over The Borderline Part II

At the end of this post, I’m going to upload the first episode of my show, titled “Mommie Issues.”

In 2016, with the help of my sister, I woke up to my mother’s personality disorder. My first action as a truly grown man was evicting my mother in court, forcing her off my property and out of my life. Before this, I was not a man. I was a scared little boy who had been turned into a servant for an insatiable and cruel woman, and I thought that’s what made me “good.” I was a boy, not a man. And I cooperated with my own emotional stunting and emasculation for years until I stopped.

Some of you men reading this right now are still boys, not men. You are serving a mother like this, a sister like this, a wife like this. Stay with me fellas—I’m not degrading you. I was you. When I say you’re still boys, I’m saying it as a friend and fellow traveler, not as an insult.

But millions of chronologically adult males in the U.S. are not men. Millions more than have ever existed before our era. The kind of simping I did for my abusive mother used to be much less common. You saw it in abusive families, but it was not part of mainstream “normal” culture. Remember how we used to mock “mama’s boys”? When was the last time you saw that? Have you noticed how the stock character “mama’s boy” is now held up as what normal men should aspire to?

Have you ever said “happy wife, happy life?” If the answer is yes, you are not being a Good Boy. You are being abused, you are cooperating in your own degradation, and you have Stockholm Syndrome.

The magical spell of feminism has fully saturated every level of our society from our most private thoughts and family moments to the baseline assumptions we operate on in public and at work. It is real-world witchcraft. That’s what witchcraft and magic is—verbal spells and incantations work, whether you believe they do so for metaphysical or mundane reasons.

I watched it happen over 50 years. Even conservative women are likelier than they should be to be “default feminist.” Even conservative men are likelier than they should be to act as “default feminists.”

This is because our culture is default feminist. “Feminist” is not a term that means “only wanting to be treated fairly and like a human.” “Feminist” is narcissism and ressentiment. If you’re about to object and say, “But women should have legal rights the same as men,” you’re making a mistake. You think that’s what “feminism” means. That is not what feminism means. That is is what grasping, exploitative narcissistic people want you to believe that feminism means. They want you to think that if you believe that women should have equal rights under law, then you are a feminist.

Not true. I am as anti-feminist as they come. I also believe women should have equal rights under the law (though the details are debatable when it comes to things like military combat service, etc. That’s for a different article.)

Feminism has been brilliantly branded and marketed. It has convinced most modern people that it is a synonym for “I think women are human and shouldn’t be abused.” In that way, feminism has insulated itself from any normal critique, investigation, or outright rejection on grounds of unfairness and incoherence. It’s a bait and switch. It is, at bottom, just plain old clinical narcissism.

The unspoken assumptions that we operate on are:

-Women have always been, and are today, in a state of subjugation to men. All normal heterosexual interaction puts women at a structural disadvantage

-Men are naturally born and wired to exploit women. What appears to be duty, loyalty, or natural sexual desire is actually an inborn male proclivity to abuse, rape, and extract resources from powerless women

-Women’s claims are to be believed at face value always and by default. To question them is itself an act of misogyny

[Notice: “misogyny,” meaning hatred of women, has silently replaced “sexism.” Do you find that as telling as I do?]

-Women are born and wired fundamentally good, fundamentally harmless, and fundamentally “empathetic”

-If a woman is violent, if she hurts her children, if she kills them, if she kills her husband, it is because some men or some patriarchal system “drove her to it.” Even when she acts, and the action she takes is murder, she is not performing an action. She is, instead, being acted upon by patriarchy. She just “snapped” because of how she was treated.

She dinnut do nuffin’. And if she did, then it wasn’t her fault. And if she did, a man made her do it. And if she did, it was understandable. And if she did, well, maybe it was a good thing?

Men and sons: It is not your job to serve your mother or your wife or your girlfriend (and for you gay men, your female besties) the way I describe above. That is not being a man. That is being exploited. Honorable, normal service to women in the context of healthy family dynamics looks nothing like what I’ve described.

Women and daughters: Personality disordered mothers abuse you just as badly as they do sons, but in different ways. They compete with you sexually, they try to drag down your self-image, they may accuse you of being a slut because they themselves are out painting the town red and they’re jealous of your youth and beauty. You are not obliged to be your mother’s dumping grounds for this.

This week, I didn’t appear on the weekly show Disaffected as I was dealing with personal business. My friend Scott Kim sat in for me, and the episode he put out is one of the best we’ve done. Scott tells the inside story of what it’s like to be raised by a truly psychopathic Korean mother whose extreme behavior went beyond even my mother’s insanity. He’s also extremely funny, so don’t miss it.

Our culture’s lurch to the left, to woke, is bound up at the root with feminism. We cannot change the leftward lurch without coming face to face with the narcissistic, abusive, normalized societal assumptions that come from feminism. If you recognize the feminization of society as a problem, intellectual honesty (not to mention any chance of being effective at changing it) requires you to recognize feminism for what it is.

It is not anything positive. No, it didn’t “start out OK but then went off the rails.” Go back as far as you like, find any historical waves you like, and really read the women who started the wave. You will find that it is narcissism and ressentiment all the way back; it’s just that we got taken in by the bait and switch.

Are you about to point out that until the 70s, women as a class were not allowed to have credit cards or even their own bank account?

It’s not true. And it wasn’t ever true the way it has been presented. Retired academic and former feminist professor Janice Fiamengo gets at the truth. Perhaps it will be palatable coming from a woman (or, perhaps, if you don’t like the message, you will call Fiamengo a ball-cupper and a pick-me).

Be you man or woman, it is not, was not ever, and will never be, your moral duty to subjugate your mind, your money, your own self interest, or your self-respect to serve a resentful woman. Not your mother, not your sister, not your wife.

Decent, normal women would not demand this of you. The trouble today is that too many decent, normal women, women who don’t have personality disorders, women who are not inclined to be abusive, believe the feminist pied piper’s narcissistic lies.

I believed them for a long time, too. The episode of my show embedded below tells the story of my first awakening to what feminism really was.