It's not natural
lockstep language change
This culture has us as trained and docile as we can be. All of us. This is everyone across the political spectrum, though usage rates may vary somewhat.
What: The instant adoption of new words to replace the words we used just yesterday for the same mundane things that have always existed.
Disaffected Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To rece…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.