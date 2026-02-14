It's not good enough
I won’t be linking to any articles or other writers; I do not wish to start a personal drama with other writers or “personalities.”
There are several liberal or former liberal or leaving-liberal or waffling-about-being liberal writers I read regularly. These writers are distraught about the extreme ideas that have taken over what they believed was thei…
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