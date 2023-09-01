It's not getting better
There are still many, many people who believe we had a “pandemic.”
They believe, and they write today meaning it seriously, that “Covid” was “really, really bad.” It was “Covid” wot did it. Not the government abrogating our constitutional rights. Not the government taking away our property and livelihoods.
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